Does Ryan Reynolds' New Ad with Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' Include a Scooter Braun Easter Egg?

Fans noticed a reference to the music manager who sold Swift's masters for $300 million in the new video

In typical Swiftie fashion, fans noticed a potential easter egg in Ryan Reynolds' new Match ad!

After Taylor Swift reposted the commercial, which features a re-recording of her hit "Love Story," fans began to speculate that a split-second scene in the video contains a jab toward Scooter Braun, who recently sold Swift's masters for $300 million.

The specific moment comes about a minute into the video when Reynolds (dressed as Satan) takes a photo with 2020 (well, a woman who represents the year) in front of a dumpster fire. Next to a cement wall with graffiti of the number six, lies a fallen scooter — and, of course, fans think it's a reference to the 39-year-old music manager.

As for the number six? Swifties think it refers to the number of albums Swift is now re-recording — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and reputation.

"🛴 is right where he belongs," wrote one fan, along with a meme.

"She really did THAT... fallen 🛴 next to a graffitied number 6️⃣ representing her first six albums she is currently re-recording," wrote a second fan.

"There’s a 6 behind the scooter... I’M LIVING," wrote another.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swift, 30, shared Reynolds' post about the ad assuring fans that the rest of her re-recorded discography is on the way.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story!" she tweeted.

"Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" she added.

The new commercial comes just weeks after Swift addressed the selling of her masters by Braun to a company called Shamrock Holdings. Swift has been vocal against the music manager having such control over her past music ever since her former label Big Machine sold her masters to Braun.

In a letter to Shamrock, which she posted to social media, she wrote that she "simply cannot in good conscience bring myself to be involved in benefitting Scooter Braun's interests directly or indirectly."

"As a result, I cannot currently entertain being partners with you," she wrote in the Oct. 28 letter. "It's a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life."

As for the Reynolds-Swift collab, the actor and singer have been good friends for some time. In fact, Swift namedrops his children with Blake Lively in her song "Betty" off of folklore.