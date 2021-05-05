DMX reflected on his life and legacy in a special episode of TV One's Uncensored airing May 16

DMX Says He Thanks 'God for Every Moment’ of His Life in Last Recorded Interview Before His Death

TV One is sharing a glimpse of DMX's last recorded interview for the network's upcoming special about the late rapper.

Last month, TV One announced an exclusive special episode of Uncensored which will feature the "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" rapper looking back on his life and legacy. In a preview clip for the episode released on Tuesday, a spotlit DMX speaks about being grateful for helping to launch a music industry "movement" and for "every moment" of his life.

"I'm going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment," the rapper says in the clip. "It's those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are."

In an April 30 Twitter post announcing the special episode, TV One said that the interview with DMX (né Earl Simmons) took place "just three week before his passing and is confirmed to be his final & most transparent to date."

The iconic artist suffered a heart attack on April 2, leaving him in the hospital on life support. He died April 9 at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital in New York.

The rapper and actor was honored on April 24 with a public memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The event was livestreamed on YouTube across the world. Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir performed at the memorial before being joined on stage with DMX's family, including his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and the late artist's children. Nas, Eve, and Swizz Beatz also spoke about the rapper's life and their longtime friendship.

"To have known DMX the way that I knew him as a man, a father, a friend. This is so hard y'all. What I pray, what I hope, I pray to God, I pray to our angels, our ancestors, that his journey was smooth. I know that he will rest in power. Rest in love, but most of all he feel rest in peace," Eve said during the service.

DMX memorial Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

DMX

On April 9, DMX's family shared a statement announcing his death.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement read. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."