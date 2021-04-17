DMX to Be Honored at a Public Memorial Service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center

DMX died on April 9 at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack

DMX is set to be honored at a public memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center later this month.

On April 24, the late rapper and actor — who died on April 9 at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack — will be remembered at the New York-based arena, his manager Steve Rifkind told Deadline, which reported that specific details, such as ticketing and how many people will be allowed to attend, are still being determined.

Rifkind did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Capacity at Barclays Center, where DMX last performed in June 2019, will be limited amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the public memorial event, those who were close to the late rapper will attend a private funeral service at a church in New York City, Deadline reported.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York earlier this month, his family previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," they wrote in a statement.

The statement continued: "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

DMX was hospitalized in grave condition on April 2 after suffering a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m., his attorney Murray Richman told NBC News the following day.

Upon being admitted, DMX's health was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support, according to Richman, who also said DMX was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

"He's quite ill," the attorney said in a separate statement to the Associated Press, adding that he did not know what caused the heart attack, nor was he able to confirm TMZ's report that it was triggered by a drug overdose.

Born Dec. 18, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland, DMX released 15 Billboard Hot 100 megahit songs, including "Party Up (Up In Here)" which peaked at No. 27 on the list and charted for 21 weeks. His collaborative tune "Money, Power, Respect" with The Lox and Lil' Kim peaked at No. 17 and charted for 20 weeks.

DMX has also appeared in 15 films, including Belly, Fast and Fierce: Death Race and Romeo Must Die — the latter alongside Jet Li and fellow hitmaker Aaliyah (who died in 2001 at age 22).

The star has also made several TV appearances, including his roles guest starring in South Park, Moesha, Half and Half, Fresh Off the Boat and Eve.

DMX earned three Grammy Award nominations over the course of his decades-long career, including best rap solo performance for his smash hit song "Party Up (Up in Here)" and best rap album for his fan-favorite …And Then There Was X — both nominates came in 2000. In 2001, he was up for the Grammy for best rap solo performance for his jam "Who We Be."