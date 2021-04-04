"At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition," a rep for the rapper said in a statement released Saturday night

Rapper DMX Remains Hospitalized and on Life Support After Heart Attack: ‘He’s Quite Ill’

DMX continues to be hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

The rapper, 50, was hospitalized on Friday in grave condition after suffering a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m., DMX's attorney Murray Richman told NBC News on Saturday.

Upon being admitted to a White Plains, New York hospital, DMX — whose real name is Earl Simmons — had to be resuscitated and was put on life support, Richman added.

"Earl is a sweet guy," Richman, who also said the rapper was still on life support as of Saturday, told the outlet. "Earl was a person who could tell such a story. He was a person with such depth. It's a heartbreaker."

"He's quite ill," the attorney said in a separate statement to the Associated Press. "I'm very sad about it, extremely sad. He's like my son."

Richman told the AP that he did not know what caused DMX's heart attack, nor was he able to confirm TMZ's report that the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose.

Richman and a representative for DMX did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

DMX's rep released a statement on Saturday night, saying that the rapper "remains in ICU in critical condition."

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the rep said in a statement to TMZ.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world," the rep added. "It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

After news of his hospitalization was made public, a number of stars and musicians shared that the rapper was in their hearts and prayers.

Eric B, who makes up one-half of the rap duo Eric B. & Rakim, posted an image of himself and DMX on Instagram. "Please pray for my brother DMX," he wrote.

Rick Ross also sent a heartwarming message, telling his followers, "Prayers up for DMX the legend, let's put that in the sky."

"Prayers up for my brother DMX..." Ja Rule tweeted alongside an array of praying hand emojis, as Missy Elliot shared a photograph of the rapper and wrote, "Prayers for DMX and his family," alongside her post.

DMX has been open about his struggle with drug addiction throughout the years.

In 2017, the rapper canceled a series of planned performances to reenter a rehabilitation facility, according to Rolling Stone.

"It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer," his manager Pat Gallo said in a statement at the time.

DMX returned to rehab in 2019, shortly after he was released from prison on tax evasion charges.