Family and Fans Attend Prayer Vigil for DMX Outside the Hospital Where He Remains on Life Support: PHOTOS
A large crowd of loved ones and supporters rallied around the rapper, who remains on life support following a heart attack
Hundreds arrived at the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation's prayer vigil on April 5 outside of White Plains Hospital in New York, where DMX — whose real name is Earl Simmons — was admitted after reportedly overdosing on Friday and having a heart attack. Simmons had to be resuscitated and was put on life support.
Cars drove through the area, including one from which a fan with a Ruff Ryders sweatshirt rose from the sun roof and threw up an "X" to show support for the beloved rapper.
The star's ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom attended the vigil to pray for Simmons and his recovery.
His loved ones put up their "X" signs as they shed tears and prayed for Simmons.
A fan held a sign that read, "Power of Prayer. We ain't goin anywhere DMX," in honor of the star.
Supporters arrived with DMX balloons to show their love and support.
Another supporter held a sign that said, "DMX Dogs 4 Life" outside of the hospital.
Throughout the event, supporters shed tears, lifted their "X" signs and played the rapper's music to honor the hip-hop icon.
A fleet of Ruff Ryders and fans rode through the area to drum up more support and love for Simmons throughout the day.
Hundreds raised their hands and phones to the sky as they blasted DMX's music toward the hospital where the star, 50, is being cared for.
Fans and loved ones danced and rejoiced as DMX's music rang through the area.