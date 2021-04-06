Family and Fans Attend Prayer Vigil for DMX Outside the Hospital Where He Remains on Life Support: PHOTOS

A large crowd of loved ones and supporters rallied around the rapper, who remains on life support following a heart attack

By Diane J. Cho
April 06, 2021 05:08 PM

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Hundreds arrived at the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation's prayer vigil on April 5 outside of White Plains Hospital in New York, where DMX — whose real name is Earl Simmons — was admitted after reportedly overdosing on Friday and having a heart attack. Simmons had to be resuscitated and was put on life support.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Cars drove through the area, including one from which a fan with a Ruff Ryders sweatshirt rose from the sun roof and threw up an "X" to show support for the beloved rapper.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The star's ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom attended the vigil to pray for Simmons and his recovery.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

His loved ones put up their "X" signs as they shed tears and prayed for Simmons.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

A fan held a sign that read, "Power of Prayer. We ain't goin anywhere DMX," in honor of the star.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Supporters arrived with DMX balloons to show their love and support.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Another supporter held a sign that said, "DMX Dogs 4 Life" outside of the hospital.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Throughout the event, supporters shed tears, lifted their "X" signs and played the rapper's music to honor the hip-hop icon.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

A fleet of Ruff Ryders and fans rode through the area to drum up more support and love for Simmons throughout the day.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Hundreds raised their hands and phones to the sky as they blasted DMX's music toward the hospital where the star, 50, is being cared for.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Fans and loved ones danced and rejoiced as DMX's music rang through the area.

