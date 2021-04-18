DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Calls Late Rapper 'My Everything’ in Touching Tribute

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom is mourning the death of the late rapper.

One week after getting a tattoo in his honor, Lindstrom penned a touching tribute for the star — whose real name was Earl Simmons — marking the first time she has spoken out since his death on April 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair together.

"Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus," she added, referencing their 4-year-old son. "Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

Shortly after his death, Lindstrom got a tattoo of the words "Dog Love," the name of a song DMX released in 2006, as well as an "X" in the same font that the rapper used to stylize his name.

dmx, Desiree Lindstrom Credit: Krystal Kills/instagram

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills wrote alongside a photograph of the inking. "Your light was unmatchable."



"@desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered," the tattoo artist added. "I'm glad I got to witness it."

RELATED VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Recounts Meeting DMX and Inspiring the Late Rapper's Song 'Get at Me Dog'

DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time," they added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

DMX DMX | Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

DMX will be remembered on April 24 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, his manager Steve Rifkind told Deadline. Specific details, such as ticketing and how many people will be allowed to attend, are still being determined.