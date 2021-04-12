DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Gets a Tribute Tattoo in Honor of the Late Rapper

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom got a tattoo in honor of the late rapper who died Friday morning.

DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — and Lindstrom share son Exodus, 4, whose name was inked on the late rapper's neck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a tribute to the late "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" rapper, Lindstrom got a tattoo that reads "Dog Love," which is also the name of a song he released in 2006, with an "X" in the same font that the rapper used to stylize his name. She had the ink done by Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills.

dmx, Desiree Lindstrom Image zoom Credit: Krystal Kills/instagram

RELATED: DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Eve, Missy Elliott and More Honor Late Star — 'You Are 1 of 1'

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," the tattoo artist shared on Sunday. "Your light was unmatchable. 🙏🏽 @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I'm glad I got to witness it."

Kills added, "The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. 🕊🙏🏽 You moved the world and left your mark. 🙅🏽‍♀️ The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx#ruffryders."

DMX Image zoom DMX | Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The rapper and actor had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2.

RELATED VIDEO: DMX Dead at 50 a Week After Rapper Suffered Heart Attack: 'A Warrior Who Fought Till the End'

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement continued. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.