DMX was hospitalized last Friday in grave condition after suffering a heart attack at his home, his family said

DMX's Family to Hold Prayer Vigil Outside of New York Hospital Where He Remains on Life Support

A prayer vigil is planned for DMX Monday outside the New York hospital where the rapper remains on life support following a heart attack.

The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will be holding the vigil outside of White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m., the family of the rapper said in an email Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The rapper, 50, was hospitalized last Friday in grave condition after suffering a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m. local time, DMX's attorney Murray Richman told NBC News on Saturday.

Upon being admitted to the ICU, DMX — whose real name is Earl Simmons — had to be resuscitated and was put on life support, Richman added.

DMX continues to face "serious health issues," his family said in a statement Sunday obtained by PEOPLE.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMXand us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," the family added.

DMX is currently in a "vegetative state," his manager, Nakia Walker, said to The New York Times on Sunday. "We're just praying," Walker said, noting that some of his family members have been allowed to visit him in the hospital.

Walker also told Buzzfeed News that DMX is "still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

"He is truly an amazing person. He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn't help making you feel good in his presence," Richman said of his client of 25 years to the Times.

Richman acknowledged that his client has lived a "difficult life," adding, "He expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way. He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded."

The lawyer did not know what caused the heart attack, and he was unable to confirm TMZ's report about an alleged drug overdose.

DMX has received an outpouring of support from fans and famous friends, including Eminem, Rick Ross, and Eric B. Some of his fans have also shown up outside his hospital to wish him well.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl," the rapper's family said in a statement to TMZ. "Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

The star been open about his struggles with drug addiction in the past. He cancelled a series of performances in 2017 to reenter a rehabilitation facility, according to Rolling Stone. "It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer," his manager Pat Gallo said in a statement at the time.