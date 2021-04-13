DMX’s Family Releases Statement on 'Rumors' About His Memorial Service, Master Recordings 

The rapper's family clarified that no one is buying his master recordings and warned of scammers trying to raise money for his upcoming memorial

DMX's family is speaking out to clear up rumors about the late artist's memorial service and master recordings.

In a statement released Monday, the family clarified that the "Party Up (Up in Here)" rapper's masters are not up for sale. They also warned of scammers attempting to profit off DMX's death by claiming to raise money for his upcoming memorial.

"There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," the statement read. "No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral."

"If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer," the family added. "We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements."

DMX, a father of 15, died at age 50 on April 9, a week after suffering a heart attack.

Dmx Image zoom DMX | Credit: Jonathan-Mannion

The rapper and actor, born Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York, his family confirmed to PEOPLE. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," they wrote in a statement.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

The star was hospitalized in grave condition on April 2 after he suffered the heart attack at his home.

DMX's ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, paid tribute to the rapper after news of his death on Saturday, sharing a montage of throwback photos on Instagram to mark her 50th birthday.

"Happy 50th birthday to me. 😢💔 With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn't bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband," she wrote on Instagram.

The rapper's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, honored the music icon with a tattoo that reads "Dog Love," which is also the name of a song he released in 2006, with an "X" in the same font that the rapper used to stylize his name. She had the ink done by Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills.

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," the tattoo artist shared on Sunday. "Your light was unmatchable. 🙏🏽 @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I'm glad I got to witness it."

The "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" rapper and Simmons married in 1998 and shared four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella and Sean. They became estranged in 2005 and Simmons filed for divorce in 2012. With Lindstrom, DMX shared 4-year-old son Exodus.