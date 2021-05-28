Listen to DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Featuring Songs with JAY-Z, Alicia Keys and Bono

The album, which shares the name of DMX's youngest son, was released less than two months after his death

Less than two months after his death at age 50, DMX's posthumous album Exodus has been released.



The album — which shares the name of DMX's youngest son, Exodus Simmons — was dropped on Friday, featuring collaborations with many stars and close friends, including JAY-Z, Alicia Keys, Nas, Bono, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.



DMX previously teased "Skyscrapers," his song with the U2 frontman, back in February, crediting pal Swizz Beatz, the executive producer of the album, for bringing them together.

On the track, the rapper reflected on some of the challenges he's faced throughout his life, and how he wanted to be remembered.



"Whenever I went through something, it brought me closer to God," he rapped. "But closer to his heart, the attacks get stronger / Become much harder to fight, and they last longer / That's what it's always been: joy with the pain."



"I just wanna be heard, f--- the fame / my words will live forever, f--- my name" he adds later on in the track. "Father God, please give me the strength I need / I was born in the dirt, just like you planted the seed / Let me grow."

Swizz Beatz — who began recording the album with DMX last year — announced the release of the album earlier this month.



"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz said of the late artist in a recent statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure."

"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," his statement continued.

Although the late rapper released a few singles in recent years, his last full-length record was 2012's Undisputed.

Days before the album was released, Beatz took a moment to pay tribute to DMX (né Earl Simmons) during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

"This year in hip-hop has been really hard," he said during the show. "We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX, the great."

"He made music with raw passion," Beatz continued. "He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two No. 1 albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered."