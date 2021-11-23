DMX Says Wants to 'Be an Inspiration' as He Visits Children's Home Where He Once Lived in Documentary Clip

Before his tragic death in April, rapper and actor DMX was working on healing from trauma he endured as a child.

In a clip from the upcoming HBO documentary DMX: Don't Try to Understand shared exclusively with PEOPLE, DMX (né Earl Simmons) paid a visit to the New York children's home he spent time in as a kid, and sat down with current residents in the hopes of delivering them some inspiration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My goal is to be an inspiration to someone that I don't know. [I want to help] anyone I can," he tells the residents in the clip. "You were confused about why they asked you to come down here. Alright, so, I used to be here as a resident, long time ago, long time ago. And since then I've made a career out of doing music and movies and I wanted to come back and see what the place was like now that I've gone and hopefully be an inspiration to some of the kids that are here now."

When asked how he's feeling, the late rapper describes his mood as "joyful," and takes part in a tour of the grounds, reminiscing on when he used to play outside on a swing set.

DMX: Don't Try to Understand DMX | Credit: HBO

"A lot of kids come from situations that are a lot worse than this, home life," he says. "I mean, I wasn't eating three meals a day. I didn't have clothes freely given to me whenever I needed them. And I wasn't given an allowance. But I got all that here."

The documentary's director Christopher Frierson tells PEOPLE that the decision to visit the site of DMX's childhood trauma came about from an off-camera conversation in which the rapper mentioned that his problems in life began when his mother sent him away as a ward of the state at just 11 years old.

"In the process of filming, he and I decided to visit the very place she had left him, St. Andrus, to meet with children going through similar circumstances as he had 40 years ago," says Frierson. "As a filmmaker, I didn't want to revisit the trauma of Earl's youth—poverty, abuse and incarceration—from my perspective per se, but rather just let the audience experience his visceral emotional response to his homecoming."

Reflecting on the visit, Frierson says it was a restorative one for DMX, who died at age 50 on April 9 after suffering a heart attack.

"I think part of growth and healing in the human experience is the ability to make peace or even find good in the reconciliation of traumatic experiences of the past," he says. "At its core, the film is ultimately about one man's struggle on a path to find peace. I'd like to think that on this day, he came just a little closer."

DMX: Don't Try to Understand follows a year in DMX's life as he attempts to rebuild his career and reconnect with his family following a 12-month prison sentence for felony tax evasion.

In a trailer for the film, the "Party Up (Up in Here)" rapper is seen enjoying various stage performances, but also enduring personal stresses, at one point questioning, "Do you really love me or do you just want to get something from me?"