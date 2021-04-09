The Grammy-nominated star has released five No. 1 Billboard 200 albums, including his studio debut It's Dark and Hell Is Hot

Remembering DMX's Most Famous Hit Songs — From 'Party Up (Up in Here)' to 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem'

In honor of late rap legend DMX, who died on Friday at age 50 after suffering a heart attack, his longtime supporters are continuing to recognize his musical legacy.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," his family wrote in a statement following his death. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the course of his decades-long career, DMX released eight studio albums, including five No. 1 Billboard 200 hits. Among his No. 1 chart-toppers are his studio album debut It's Dark and Hell is Hot, along with ...And Then There Was X, Flesh of My Flesh Blood of My Blood, The Great Depression and Grand Champ.

Take a stroll down memory lane with some of the late DMX's most beloved tunes.

DMX Image zoom DMX | Credit: Warner Bros./Getty

"Party Up (Up in Here)"

One of DMX's most famous party jams is "Party Up (Up in Here)." The song was released in 1999 and peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it charted for 21 weeks.

Produced by Swizz Beatz, it was the second single on his third album, ...And Then There Was X. It went on to become his most successful solo song in the U.S.

"Party Up (Up in Here)" was released in three formats — an explicit album version, a censored album version and the radio/music video edition.

As of April 7, the song has amassed more than 117 million views on YouTube alone — making it his third most played song on the video streaming platform.

"Money, Power & Respect" by The Lox Featuring DMX and Lil' Kim

"Money, Power & Respect" is among the most nostalgia-bringing featuring DMX.

With its catchy title, his longtime listeners can remember the song's etnire chorus by simply reading those three words.

DMX's feature on the 1998 hip-hop classic (by rap group The Lox) earned him his highest spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which features fellow hitmaker Lil' Kim, peaked at No. 17 on the list and charted for 20 weeks.

Put plainly, "Money, Power, Respect" is an anthem.

"Money, power and respect / What you need in life / Money, power and respect / When you eatin' right," the chorus goes. "Money, power and respect / Help you sleep at night / You'll see the light / It's the key to life."

"Ruff Ryders' Anthem"

DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" is one of the rapper's most popular songs to date.

The song is an anthem for Ruff Ryder's Entertainment record label as well as the Ruff Ryders motorcycle crew.

Many of the motorcycle club members drove through the prayer vigil that honored DMX outside of New York City's White Plains Hospital on April 5 in support of the star days before his death.

"Ruff Ryders" is the Baltimore, Maryland native's second most-viewed song on YouTube with more than 141 million plays on the platform as of April 7.

"Get at Me Dog" featuring Sheek

In another collaboration with Sheek Louch, a member of The Lox hip-hop group, DMX's hit song "Get at Me Dog" brought in his second highest peak position on the Billboard Hot 100.

On May 22, 1998, the song peaked at No. 39 on the list — it charted for 20 weeks. It was released by Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Def Jam and appeared on the late rapper's first studio album.

The tune's snazzy instrumental was produced by Dame Grease.

"Get at Me Dog" also earned spots on both the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks list and the Hot Rap Singles chart — it peaked at No. 19 and 6 on each respectively.

"What They Really Want" Featuring Sisqo

DMX's "What They Really Want" (which aired on radio as "What You Want") features fellow '90s sensation Sisqo and was the late rapper's third highest-charting single. It peaked at No. 49 on the Hot 100 where it charted for 20 weeks.

The song earned its peak position on Sept. 22, 2000 — less than two months ahead of DMX's 30th birthday, Dec. 18.

It was the third single that appeared on the hitmaker's third studio album ....And Then There Was X.

The song became popular once more in August 2019, following a DMX social media challenge that surfaced and called for women to share photos and clips of themselves sporting various looks and hairstyles that were sequenced to make the song's beat.

"What You Want" featuring Sisqo also appeared on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Billboard's Rhythmic list.

"Who We Be" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya'"

DMX's fan-favorite solo tunes "Who We Be" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya" are tied for the star's fifth highest peak position on the Hot 100 chart.

Both songs peaked at No. 60 on the list on Nov. 23, 2001 and April 4, 2003, respectively. "Who We Be" charted for 12 weeks and two years later, "X Gon' Give It To Ya" charted for 16 weeks.

Though it peaked at No. 60 on the list, "X Gon' Give It to Ya" holds DMX's record for most viewed music video on YouTube (as of April 7, when the song had more than 161 million plays on the streaming platform).

"First, we gonna rock, then we gonna roll / Then we let it pop, go, let it go (What)," he raps. "X gon' give it to ya (Uh), he gon' give it to ya."