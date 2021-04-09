In the mid-'90s, DMX was briefly part of the supergroup Murder Inc. with Ja Rule and JAY-Z, and appeared on some of the rappers' singles around that time. Eventually, he fell out with both men.

In a 2015 interview with Complex (via MTV), record exec Irv Gotti said JAY-Z and DMX in particular felt competitive with each other.

"They always had friction because they battled and X, like, hated him," Gotti said. "Jay didn't really give a f--- but they was always on some competitive s---. That's just the truth."

DMX put out a 2002 diss track about Ja Rule, who never responded, though the two were reportedly at odds until the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors, where they reunited.