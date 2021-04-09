"This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL," the Grammy Award nominee's longtime friend and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem Remix" collaborator Eve wrote

DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, and More Honor Late Star — 'You Are 1 of 1'

DMX is being remembered by his peers following his death Friday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The rapper and actor had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement continued. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Several stars have expressed their condolences for the late rap legend since news of his medical emergency broke late last week.

DMX

Gabrielle Union, who co-starred with DMX in their 2003 hit film Cradle 2 the Grave along with Jet Li, shared a warm message to the later actor.

She began her Instagram post on Friday writing, "I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures."

"From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks, [California] to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking '80s soul music," the Bring It On star continued.

Union, 40, concluded her tribute writing, "You always made the time to look out for folks.. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest. 🖤🖤🖤🖤"

On Monday just days ahead of DMX's death, NBA champion LeBron James, 36, shared a heartfelt post about the star.

He wrote on Twitter, "To one of my fav [sic] artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven's above! 🙏🏽"

On Friday, Chance the Rapper, 27, shared a video clip of DMX that appears to have been captured in the early aughts, in which the late rapper opened up to a live audience about his "relationship with the industry."

"Often my words fall on deaf ears / Motherf— be listening / But don't hear / Talking to them and they sitting right here / I be like 'Where you going?' / [They] be like, 'Yeah," the audience then laughed, but DMX was not joking.

Chance then tweeted a quote from DMX, writing, "Often my words fall on deaf ears."

On Thursday, Def Jam Records (whom DMX re-signed with on Sept. 20, 2019) shared a statement on Twitter, speaking highly of the American Music Award winner's lyricism skills.

"Nothing comes close to the feeling you get when you hear DMX start praying," they wrote on Def Jam's official Twitter. "Every word hits deep. Even if you don't believe, you're inspired and encouraged."

Ahead of his death, the record label urged his longtime music listeners to pray for his recovery, writing, "Send some of the same energy back out for him while he's fighting his way back to us all. https://dmx.lnk.to/ADogsPrayers."

Also days before DMX's death was confirmed, T.I. and his wife Tiny each paid tribute to him in a series of Instagram posts.

In a video that T.I., 40, shared on Monday, he wrote of the late hitmaker, "Another reason we need you Dog....Your Testimony is priceless. #PrayersUpForDMX."

The following day, the Atlanta star, captioned an Instagram photo of DMX, "God is real & Prayer changes things‼️ @dmx WE GON PRAY FOR YOU LIKE YOU'VE BEEN PRAYING FOR US ALL THESE YEARS BIG BRO‼️#PrayersUpForDMX."

Many actors and actresses who have been longtime fans of the star also commemorated DMX's legacy after his death.

On Instagram Friday, Viola Davis shared a black and white photo of DMX in which he was smiling from ear to ear. She captioned her post, "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛."

Eve, 42, who appeared on DMX's remix to his iconic song "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," wrote of her longtime collaborator, "#Mydog I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of Humour [sic], talent, wisdom and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL.May you Rest 🙏🏾🕊💔😔 #rip#dmx#ruffrydersfamily."

And Insecure star Yvonne Orji, 37, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram as well. She captioned her post, "DENG. Not the way I wanted Dark Man to go out. If you see me blasting the Ruff Ryder's anthem ALL day, juss [sic] lemme [sic] have it. Hey St. Peter... X is comin' for ya!

#LetADogBarkAndHeWillFindHisWayHome #DMX."

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, a fan named Jennifer Fraser detailed a heartwarming encounter she had with DMX, whom she sat next to during a flight. After they landed at their destination, the star even invited the woman and her stepdaughter to a personal meet and greet.

Fraser vividly recalled his kindness and humility as the two chatted over racial equality, one of DMX's favorite aspects of performing (which was when fans held their phones up with their flashlights on — much like pre-cell phone years when fans held candles and lighters) and of course, his family life — from his beloved grandma who had cancer to his children.

She described the star as "gracious" and continued on, adding that Simmons was a "talented artist, a loving father and a kind soul."

Fellow stars Ice Cube, Tamron Hall, Jussie Smollett and Questlove are also among those to highlight DMX, with posts they shared on social media.

Cube, né O'Shea Jackson, 51, wrote of the late star, "Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX." Hall, 50, simply wrote on Instagram, "Greatness #DMX."

Talk show host Lilly Singh also opened up about DMX and how his music legacy inspired her life during her adolescence as a young woman of color.

On Instagram Singh, 32, shared a quartet of photos of DMX alongside his late Romeo Must Die co-star Aaliyah (who died in 2001 at age 22).

She captioned her post, "I'd like to share a few memories that really capture what DMX meant to me today and growing up."

"Throughout elementary school, I wore a Ruff Ryders necklace," she recalled. "Yes, a hairy brown kid who thought she was the baddest in grade 5. You couldn't tell me different."

On the classic film, released on March 22, 2000, she continued, "I've probably watched Romeo Must Die, 50 times because the magic on screen between DMX and Aaliyah was captivating and I wanted to legit be them. Both of them."

"I've lost my voice many a time trying to do the iconic bark. I've continuously failed," Singh joked, before adding, "Thank you for the music and the memories. Your style gave an awkward brown kid the confidence to walk a certain way. Today and always, we celebrate your life and legacy. Rest in power X."

And fellow hitmaker Justin Bieber wrote of DMX on Instagram, "Rest in paradise my brother. Your gift was so obvious to us all. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. You will be missed."

Simmons' longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz, né Kasseem Dean, 42, (who produced some of DMX's most iconic hits) shared a series of emotional tributes in the days leading up to X's death.

On Friday, Beatz posted a video that was captured during moments the pair shared together. He captioned it, "I'm truly beyond devastated !!!!!! But I'm so happy my brother is no longer in pain . I watched him take everyone's pain and make it his own 🙏🏽 I send my love and support to his entire family 🙏🏽 My brother we will never let them forget your name and you will live forever F.A.M.E🌹 Long live King DMX THE GREAT AKAmy brother 4 Life Earl Simmons 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 Damn Dog."