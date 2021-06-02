"When I make it big I'm coming back. I promise," DMX's daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. wrote on Instagram, after filling in for the late rapper at a gig he was set to perform in Texas

DMX's 8-Year-Old Daughter Sonovah Performs His Track 'Slippin' as She Fills in for Him at Texas Gig

DMX's legacy appears to be in good hands, two months after the rapper died in April.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee's daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr., 8, filled in for her dad Saturday, during a gig he was set to perform at Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas. She performed a cover of her dad's 1998 track "Slippin'" in a pink tutu and a t-shirt printed with an image of herself and the late rapper.

"Thank you so much @wildcatter_saloon I won't ever forget you giving me the opportunity," Sonovah wrote on Instagram. "My first concert forever grateful big thank you and shout out to Justin, John, Carmen, and Scott. When I make it big I'm coming back. I promise. #FOREVERDMX"

She previously stole the show at his memorial service, performing a song entitled "Hold My Head Up," which she wrote for her dad. "I'm growing, I'm learning, to hold my head up. My daddy's still holding my hand so I gotta get up," Sonovah sang in the rap.

DMX died Friday, April 9 at White Plains Hospital in New York, one week after he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack and put on life support. He was 50.

The Exodus artist recently opened up about parenting in his final interview. Recorded three weeks before his death, it aired last month on TV One's Uncensored. "Teach your children the principles they should have and teach them their values," he said.

"And to see it come into play," DMX continued. "I like being someone that like, 'Whatever you want to do. Come talk to me.' Whatever… I don't give a f---. It is what it is. At the end of the day, parents are not good parents just because they have a child. They're just parents. Two people f---ed. They had a baby. They don't get a parent degree as soon as the baby comes out."

DMX and daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr Credit: Sonovah Hillman Jr/Instagram