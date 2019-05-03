DJ Spinderella Claims She Was Kicked Off Salt-N-Pepa Tour After Receiving 'Termination' Email

Image zoom Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella Chris Pizzello/REX/

DJ Spinderella has revealed that she will not be performing with Salt-N-Pepa on their latest tour.

The pioneering all-female hip hop group kicked off their North American trek with New Kids on the Block, the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour, Thursday night in Cincinnati, without their longtime mixmaster.

Immediately prior to the show, Spinderella, who has been with the group since 1987, shared a message to her fans on Instagram to explain her absence.

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour,” she began the lengthy caption. “Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention.”

“Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I’ve taken it upon myself to let everyone know,” she continued. “I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I’ll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then.”

Spinderella (née Deidra Roper) last performed with Salt-N-Pepa as part of their Las Vegas residency last fall. To date, no explanation for her dismissal has been publicly given. Reps for Salt-N-Pepa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In March, the Lifetime network announced that they will chronicle the trio’s history in an upcoming scripted miniseries.

Simply titled Salt-N-Pepa, the series will follow the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they navigate the hip hop landscape following their first recording experience with a friend’s school project. The real-life James and Denton are involved in the project as executive producers (alongside Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah, and Shakim Compere, among others).

Perhaps because of their involvement, the show will make use of Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic songs like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Whatta Man,” “Shoop,” and “Push It.”