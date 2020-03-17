DJ Remixes Cardi B's 'Coronavirus: S— Is Real' Instagram Video — and She Loves It

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Cardi B fans are singing along to a new remix based on a video the artist posted to her Instagram about the coronavirus.

After Cardi B posted the video last week, Brandon Davidson, aka DJ iMarkkeyz, thought it would be perfect for a remix.

“[The beat] was in the tempo of how she said ‘coronavirus,’ so it kind of matched the beat,” he told Buzzfeed News.

The catchy remix, which features Cardi B saying “coronavirus — s— is real,” went viral, making its way to No. 2 on the iTunes U.S. hip-hop charts and No. 9 overall as of Tuesday afternoon. Cardi B herself also quickly took notice.

“I’m glad yaaa having fun,” Cardi B wrote alongside a screenshot of the song, titled “Coronavirus,” on the iTunes charts Tuesday.

“It was exciting. I had a feeling it would reach her,” Davidson said of Cardi B seeing the song.

“Coronavirus” has also gained traction as a dance on TikTok, earning the hashtag #CardiCoronavirusChallenge, and other DJs, including DJ Snake, have begun remixing the original clip.

On Twitter, both Davidson and Cardi B made a commitment to donate money they receive from the song as the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, spreads across the country.

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020

“Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?” one Twitter user asked.

“That was my goal,” Davidson wrote in response and Cardi B confirmed, tweeting: “YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !”