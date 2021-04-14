The producer posted a series of slides on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, calling the Instagram influencer a "thief and a liar"

DJ Mustard Claims Personal Shopper Used His Credit Card to Buy $50k of Designer Goods to Show Off on Instagram

DJ Mustard is speaking out after he claims his personal shopper charged over $50,000 to his credit card — for the purpose, he says, of impressing her followers.

The "Want Her" musician, né Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, posted a series of slides on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, calling the Instagram influencer a "thief and a liar."

He said he hired the influencer as his personal shopper, but alleges she used his credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of clothes and other items for herself.

"Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50k buying stuff for herself !!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff," the producer wrote, adding "This is f------ crazy and just wrong !!!!"

The influencer did not appear to comment on the posts on any of her social media accounts. She also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In another slide, DJ Mustard posted a screenshot of messages between himself and the influencer, which he said showed he'd sent her a receipt for $2,600 at one store.

He also displayed a message that he said was from the influencer: "Truly am so srry. Should've never got to this point. My temptation turned to greed and I am so Srry.."

In the next slide, Mustard said there was more to the exchange, but "I just wanted to show yall what her reply was when she got cuaght" [sic].

He added that his team is still waiting on receipts from purchases, and said the unauthorized spending could total "well over 100k."

"All for f------ Instagram!!!!" he continued. "Mind you she gets paid 6k a month to shop thats 72k a year !! You just messed that up for some f------ Instagram likes ??!??"