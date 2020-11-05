DJ Marshmello's Monster Truck Stolen During Televised Car Chase: It 'Got Pretty Wild,' Says Friend

The $550,000 custom-built black Ford pickup belonging to the "Happier" musician was taken on a joyride, which ended with a crash

DJ Marshmello's monster pickup truck was stolen in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and taken for a joyride ended during a televised police chase.

The California Highway Patrol said the $550,000 custom-built black Ford F-550 belonging to the "Happier" musician was stolen from the service bay of a Ford dealership in Van Nuys, California, around 6:30 p.m Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The male suspect, whom authorities later identified as 27-year-old Edward Cruz, reportedly rode up to the dealership on his bicycle, tossed the bicycle into the bed of the truck and drove off, according to the newspaper.

Hours later, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck driving recklessly in Malibu. As deputies — and later the California Highway Patrol — pursued the truck from the freeway into the San Fernando Valley, the chase was televised on local news station KCAL9.

Dave Sparks, the truck's designer, posted a short video clip of the pursuit to his Instagram, writing, "When my homie/client @marshmellomusic @shalizi texts me late at night to tell me that his SMCO6x6 has been stolen and involved in a high-speed chase 😅 Got pretty wild for a minute there when they couldn’t stop it."

Authorities used both a spike strip set across the truck's path and a PIT Move, a pursuit technique in which police cruisers can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly by tapping its rear, in an attempt to stop Cruz but failed, the L.A. Times reports.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Cruz finally lost control of the truck while exiting a Taco Bell parking lot in the San Fernando Valley. He drove up onto a sidewalk and sheered a light pole.

Cruz surrendered without struggle and was booked on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading police. Investigators suspect drugs or alcohol may have been involved.