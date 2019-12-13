DJ Khaled's Wife Makes Plea for Brother's Killer to Receive Max Sentence: 'A Life for a Life'

DJ Khaled’s wife Nicole Tuck is asking for justice in the brutal killing of her brother.

“A life for a life,” Tuck — who is pregnant with the couple’s second child — wrote in an emotional letter, obtained by the New York Post, pleading for federal judge Eguardo Ramos to give Richard Jimenez the maximum sentence for fatally shooting her younger brother Jonathan Tuck last year. She was not able to attend the New York City hearing on Wednesday, but her letter was read aloud by a rep for the family. “We do not agree to any leniency in sentencing,” she added.

The 44-year-old explained her absence, writing that she was not in attendance “because I am eight-months pregnant.” As for her family, they were not able to attend because it would be too hurtful. She wrote: “We do not ever want to see the face of the person who took our loved one away.”

Jimenez, 22, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the killing of Tuck’s brother.

On February 6, 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Khaled’s then brother-in-law to be, Jonathan Tuck, had died. He was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in his face in a second-floor apartment on Washington Ave in the Bronx, New York. In the middle of a robbery, Jimenez is claimed to have pistol-whipped Tuck and the gun went off. Tuck’s body was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died, according to local reports. The 25-year-old was survived by his daughter, who was 1 year old at the time of his death.

“To think a life was lost in connection with this completely preposterous robbery makes it all the more tragic,” Ramos reportedly said before convicting the 22-year-old.

When Jimenez was sentenced, he desperately wept and apologized to the Tuck family. “I would do anything, anything to bring him back,” he said, adding that “the guilt and pain is eating me alive.”

“Sorry to everybody. I’m sorry,” he said.