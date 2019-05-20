At this point, “We the best” is more than just a motto for DJ Khaled — it’s a lifestyle. Whether he’s filming a music video with Justin Bieber, producing the next summer anthem, or posting an inspirational message to Snapchat, those three words have become a staple of his brand.

Now Khaled’s 2-year-old son Asahd (who’s already made a name for himself as the executive producer on all of Khaled’s albums) has caught on.

“My Queen put my son on the bed and my son said ‘We the best,’” the Grammy-nominated artist told PEOPLE on Friday after celebrating the release of his 11th studio album Father of Asahd during MTV’s KhaledCon. “That was the first time he’s ever said that in his life.”

The 43-year-old super-producer said the heartwarming family moment happened after a restless night on the day his album dropped. “I bugged out,” he recalled.

“Now it’s just talk, now he just says it,” Khaled told PEOPLE. “My son is 2 ½ years old. He’s only saying a few words right now. And he said ‘We the best’ on the day my album came out? C’mon! That’s beautiful.”

Image zoom DJ Khaled and son Asahd. Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Asahd’s words must have been a good omen. Father of Asahd hit Number One on Apple Music and iTunes later that day, and Khaled kept the momentum going over the weekend. On Friday night he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the following day he performed his new song “Higher” on Saturday Night Live as a tribute to his friend Nipsey Hussle — who recorded the track along with Khaled and John Legend just weeks before he was gunned down in Los Angles.

The star-studded performance also included SZA, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Jeremih and Lil Baby, who all feature on the new album.

Image zoom Sophie Fritz/StarTraks

Khaled says he shares the early success of Father of Asahd with everyone involved — especially Asahd and wife Nicole Tuck.

“I work so hard. But not just me, my team works so hard,” Khaled told PEOPLE. “This project is really impossible to make. We make the impossible possible… [I’m focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my Queen. She’s so beautiful! She’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life. And my son is everything.”