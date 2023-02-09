DJ Khaled to Offer a Full Ride Scholarship to a Student at Long Island University

DJ Khaled will take "Every Chance I Get" to pay it forward.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winner announced that he will grant a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student looking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University.

"Me and my queen ever since we been together, even before we met each other, we both had a love for giving back," Khaled, 47, tells PEOPLE of his fiancée Nicole Tuck.

"Giving back has always been a priority in my life and her life. We're raising our kids to see that you have to work hard but also always give back and show love," he concludes. "We have a team that works year-round nonstop on how can we give back, do more, uplift, inspire, motivate and hug all the kids in need. Inspire them to keep going and not just the kids, but also the families, the mothers and fathers and give out scholarships."

Applications for the scholarship opened Thursday at 3 p.m. ET here. The University will accept submissions until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 15.

For eligibility, prospective students must be looking to enroll in the Fall 2023 semester. They must also submit a written or three-minute max video entry on how they define success, how the scholarship would help create the best version of themselves, where they see themselves in 10 years and how they plan to get there.

Khaled joins a roster of stars that have provided scholarships for students looking to attend the university, including Megan Thee Stallion, NBA star LaMelo Ball and Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and producer Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton.

Earlier this week, the God Did performer spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, which he attended with Tuck and sons Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3.

"Having kids is the truest form of love," Khaled told PEOPLE. "There's no words that could explain."

For Khaled, becoming a father was everything he had hoped for and more.

"God blessed me with two beautiful boys, an amazing queen and mother, and blessed me to be a great father," he told PEOPLE in April 2021. "This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it's pure. There's really no words you can describe the feeling unless you're a mother or father. It's just the truth. It's a feeling that they haven't even made a word for yet, and it's unbelievable."

He continued, "It is so beautiful when you can teach a kid to be great because they're born great. And [when] you give them the right knowledge and the right love, it's unbelievable. Genius levels at its highest."

"I cry every day, man. I cry happiness just seeing my kids. It's all about them."