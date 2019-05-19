Rest in power.

DJ Khaled and John Legend paid tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on Saturday Night Live, while performing “Higher,” their joint track with Hussle, which was released on Friday, nearly two months after the rapper was gunned down outside of his Los Angeles clothing store.

“Long live Nipsey Hussle, the Marathon Continues,” Khaled, who was wearing a sweatshirt with a portrait of Nipsey, said as he introduced Legend.

Then, the pair were joined by Khaled’s Father of Asahd collaborators Meek Mill, Sza, J Balvin, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Jeremih and Lil Baby, who all performed on SNL.

Two days before releasing the track, along with the rapper’s final music video, Khaled announced that all of the song’s proceeds would be donated to Nipsey’s children — son Kross, 2½, with girlfriend Lauren London and daughter Emani, 10, from a previous relationship.

“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years. It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle,” Khaled shared in a statement on Twitter.

The hitmaker went on to reveal that just days before Nipsey was killed on March 31, “he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, ‘Higher.’ “

“After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that with the world,” Khaled continued.

Along with the tweet, Khaled wrote, “A gift from my brother Nipsey we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going.”

In the track, Nipsey reminisces about his grandmother and the memories he’s created with his family while walking around a Los Angeles neighborhood.

“Los Angeles love, kinda of like Hussle and Boog,” Nipsey raps of his girlfriend, using her nickname Boogie. Nipsey and London, both from Los Angeles, had been dating for six years at the time of his death.

“Mani turned ten, Kross turned two,” Nipsey continues in reference to the couple’s son and his daughter from a previous relationship.

The rapper then speaks on his past and how far he’s come in life saying, “Dance with the devil and test our faith/ I was thinkin’ chess moves but it was God’s grace.”

London previously spoke about Nipsey’s love for his family at his emotional memorial, which was held at the Staples Center.

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” she said.

“His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge,” London said.

Hussle died from gunshot wounds to both the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. “Paramedics were called and [Hussle who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom] was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.,” the coroner said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Eric Holder was charged in early April with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He entered a plea of not guilty in court on April 4 and could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted.

Last week, Attorney Chris Darden, who was famously part of the prosecution team in the O.J. Simpson trial announced he was withdrawing from Nipsey’s murder case after receiving threats against himself and his family.