DJ Kay Slay, whose real name was Keith Grayson, died on Sunday after battling COVID-19 for months, his family and Hot 97 confirmed in statements

Hip-Hop Pioneer DJ Kay Slay Dead at 55 After COVID Battle: His Legacy 'Will Transcend Generations'

DJ KaySlay attend the DJ KaySlay Album Listening Party at Quad Studios on June 22, 2021 in New York City.

DJ Kay Slay, a pioneering hip-hop icon, has died. He was 55.

The disc jockey and record executive, whose real name was Keith Grayson, died Sunday evening after a four-month battle with COVID-19.

The news of his death was confirmed in statements obtained by PEOPLE from Hot 97 and his family.

"Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay," his family said. "A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations."

They added: "In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss."

Dj Kay Slay attends Hot 97 Who's Next at S.O.B.'s on October 18, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images

Born on Aug. 14, 1966, in New York City, DJ Kay Slay released his first project, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1, in 2003.

He then went on to share numerous other studio albums during his career, including, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2, More Than Just a DJ, The Big Brother and Hip Hop Frontline. The star's most recent album, The Soul Controller, was released in 2021.

DJ Kay Slay is also believed to have "released over 500 bootleg mixtapes," Fader reported. The outlet said that he began selling them on street corners in New York's West Village starting in 1993, and they reportedly featured artists among the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent and JAY-Z.

DJ Kay Slay spotted at PH West Hollywood> on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Prince Williams/GC Images

DJ Kay Slay — who was also nicknamed The Drama King — also took part in hosting "The Drama Hour" on Hot 97 for over two decades. In a statement, the New York-based radio station remembered his work ethic and legacy.

"Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay," their statement began. "We cherish the many memories created through the twenty-plus years he dedicated to the 'Drama Hour.'"