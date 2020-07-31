DJ Jazzy Jeff Marks 10-Year Anniversary with Wife: 'Couldn’t Imagine Living This Life Without You'

"10 years today I made the best decision of my life," wrote the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum of marrying his wife Lynette

DJ Jazzy Jeff is celebrating a decade since his "best decision."

On Friday, the artist and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 55, shared a sweet shout-out to his wife Lynette on Instagram, reflecting on their marriage while sharing a gallery of photos of the pair smiling and traveling together. The two said "I do" on July 31, 2010.

"10 years today I made the best decision of my life," he captioned the post. "Thru all the twist and turns...ups and downs...lockdowns and pandemics I couldn't imagine living this life without you. Happy Anniversary Babe!!! #YayBabe"

The marriage milestone comes months after the music producer recovered from what he believed to be a bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Jazzy Jeff caught up with pal Will Smith in April for the actor's Will From Home Snapchat series, opening up about falling ill with coronavirus-like symptoms and being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

"I came home from my trip. I was like, 'I feel like I'm coming down with something' and got into bed, and I don't remember the next 10 days,” Jazzy Jeff recalled during the virtual interview. "I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste."

Further complicating matters, Jazzy Jeff, born Jeffrey Townes, said he couldn't get tested for the coronavirus at the time despite showing symptoms. "They gave me a flu test," the music star shared. "And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, 'You have pneumonia in both your lungs.'"

Smith went on to share how "scary" it was hearing about the sickness from Lynette since she "doesn't panic, and she called me with the panic vibes."

In April, Jazzy Jeff encouraged his followers to practice social distancing amid the pandemic, writing on Instagram: "Be grateful that you are here… Be grateful for what you have.. You have more than a lot of people!!! Now take yo ass in the house! #KeepYoAssInTheHouse."

For Valentine's Day in February, Jazzy Jeff shared a photo with his wife during a sunset as the pair embraced ankle-deep in the tides on a beach. The musician said his love for Lynette goes beyond one annual holiday.