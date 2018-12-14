If DJ Cassidy can get the party going for the likes of Beyoncé, Diddy, Barack and Michelle, then he’s definitely got your holiday party covered.

This year the go-to celebrity DJ has the perfect playlist to put on at any holiday party regardless of where you stand on the “Baby It’s Cold Outside” debacle — simply because it doesn’t feature any “traditional” holiday songs!

The New York native opted to forego well-known yuletide favorites like “Let It Snow” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” in favor of newer hits like The Weeknd’s “I Feel It Coming” and older classics like Stevie Wonder’s “Another Star” while curating his 2018 Holiday Party Starter playlist exclusively for PEOPLE.

“The greatest misconception of holiday party playlists is that they need to be full of Christmas songs!” DJ Cassidy, 37, says. “On the contrary, holiday music is simply music that exudes celebration, warmth, and joy. The spirit and emotion of the songs on this playlist, and so many others like them, instantly transports you to a dance floor with friends and family, living your best life.”

Songs from Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and Earth, Wind & Fire are also featured on the playlist, along with two of DJ Cassidy’s very own tunes — including his collaboration with Justine Skye, “Coolin' By My Side,” and the remix of “Kill The Lights,” which he created with Alex Newell, Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers.



“This music is as perfect in the snow as in the sun, as perfect in your headphones all day as in your speakers all night,” he says. “This is the sound of the holidays. So turn up the volume and celebrate life from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Until the ball drops, it’s one long party.”

DJ Cassidy caught the attention of Sean “Diddy” Combs early on his career while he was playing a late-night shift at a New York City nightclub. Combs quickly hired DJ Cassidy to DJ his 2001 MTV Video Music Awards party and ever since then, he’s gone on tour with A-listers like Justin Timberlake, JAY-Z, Usher and Robin Thicke.

In the past, DJ Cassidy has also helmed the decks at former President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball and 50th birthday bash as well as a slew of celebrity weddings, from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s nuptials to Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ affair.

Check out the full Spotify playlist below:

DJ Cassidy’s latest singles, “Coolin’ By My Side” and “Blame It On The Freak,” are out now.