Dixie D'Amelio Says She's Seen a 'Huge Change' in Her Life Since Prioritizing Her Mental Health

The TikTok star — whose family is partnering with fitness app FitOn — opens up about staying healthy and gearing up for her tour with Big Time Rush

Living in the spotlight isn't always easy, but Dixie D'Amelio is handling it with grace.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the D'Amelio family's newest collaboration with fitness app FitOn, the singer and social media influencer opened up about how she prioritizes mental health in her life.

"It wasn't a priority for a very long time because [I thought], 'I'm young, I will figure it out later,' until I realized it's probably not the best idea and I'm ignoring a lot of things that can make my everyday life so much easier," the "Psycho" singer, 20, says of her mental health.

She continues: "Even though I would love to work out every day and be in the best shape of my life, I don't always have the time. Being able to focus on my mental health and feel better that way, I've seen such a huge change in my life and just how I am as a person."

Dixie also finds that the little things like taking a moment to focus on her "breathing" have made all the difference.

"My days are a little different from everyone else in the family because I have my normal work schedule, but then I have to go to the studio after," she says. "We're filming all day and then I go to the studio at 8 p.m. and could be there until three in the morning. So I really try to find time during my breaks."

She continues, "I need to breathe, and breathing has really helped me a lot with everything I've done. For a long time, I thought it was kind of silly and a waste of time, but now it's a huge part of my life."

The family's partnership includes an all-new series platform called Get Fit with the D'Amelios. Within the platform, users can experience various fitness classes and wellness content with every member of the family.

Dixie D'Amelio The D'Amelios | Credit: FitOn

Some examples include a fitness session with mom Heidi and her trainer Nate Shemtov, as well as a fun family workout with Heidi, Dixie and younger sister Charli with trainer Ben Bruno.

Meditation with Dixie and Charli will also be available with trainer D'Andre Sinnette — and lastly, users can tune into Get Fit with the D'Amelios with their family doctor, Dr. Greene, to discuss health topics ranging from actionable health to fitness tips, moderated by Dixie.

For 50-year-old Heidi — between filming for the family's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show and parenting — fitness is still a priority in her life, and she says that FitOn is making it so much more accessible.

"My mind feels good when I work out," she says. "What I struggle with sometimes is just getting to the gym. So for me having this, it just seemed so perfect because for a long time I had the mindset of, 'If I'm not in the gym, I'm not going to get a good workout.'"

When it comes to prioritizing her mental health, the mom of two says she's definitely had to make some changes since the show started.

"It's very easy get sucked into the stress and anxiety of being under the spotlight and what all of that entails," Heidi says. "I feel like I can't do a good job unless I'm balanced and centered and all of that. So, for me, it's definitely been more of a priority since the show."

Dixie D'Amelio Charli, Dixie and Heidi D'Amelio | Credit: FitOn

How do they keep that motivation alive?

"I'll be honest. It's not easy to stay motivated and so what I try to do is, at the end of the day, I tend to get down on myself," Heidi says. "Instead of getting down on myself, what I do now is [say,] 'Tomorrow's a do-over, every day is a do-over.' So I'll just try to do better tomorrow, and I do."

Dixie on the other hand, keeps an eye on her "long-term goals."

With many projects on the horizon, Dixie says she's most excited to kick off her first tour as an opener for boy band Big Time Rush.