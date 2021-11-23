PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at Disney Princess — The Concert, which kicks off its 80+ city U.S. tour this Spring

Disney Princesses Unite in New Concert Touring America — Get a First Look at the Magical Event

Disney's roster of beloved animated films have provided the soundtracks to generations of kids across the globe. And now, for the first time in forever, those memorable songs are coming to a city near you in Disney Princess —The Concert.

The 80+ city U.S. tour, presented by Disney Concerts, gathers together familiar faces and voices from the Disney Princess roster for a magical experience sure to delight Disney fans of all ages.

PEOPLE has the first look at the tour, in a new trailer featuring footage from its world premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The concert features Tony-nominee Susan Egan (the voice of Meg in Disney's Hercules, and Broadway's original Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's Jasmine in Aladdin), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final Belle in Beauty and The Beast), and Syndee Winters (Broadway's Nala in The Lion King).

Accompanying the quartet is Adam J. Levy (Broadway's Waitress), as the enchanting Prince.

"My favorite moments are when I get to sing with these other women," Egan says. "To get to sing in four-part harmony with those voices?"

"The harmonies that have been written are so beautiful and it is such a gift to watch," adds Levy

Disney Princesses Unite in New Concert Touring America Arielle Jacob, Susan Egan, Syndee Winters and Anneliese van der Pol | Credit: Courtesy of Disney Concerts

Playing these roles are special for these stars, they explain in the trailer.

"Some of these characters feel a little odd, they feel like the outcast — everyone can relate to that," says Egan. "It humanizes them, and yet they triumph and they create their own destinies. It inspires audiences and the performers too, that that's possible for us."

It also helps that so many of them have seen themselves in the heroines.

Says Winters: "The Disney franchise has done a wonderful job of representing the women of this world."

beauty and the beast Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

All the performers will share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen during the concert.

Larger-than-life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Songs featured in the video include "When Will My Life Begin" from Tangled, "Belle (Reprise)" from Beauty and the Beast, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, and the new Disney Princess anthem, "Starting Now."

But concertgoers can also expect more than 30 favorite songs, including tunes from The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Hercules, Frozen, and Cinderella — specifically, "Part of Your World," "Colors of the Wind," "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," "Let It Go," and "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes."

"Disney Princesses: The Concert is truly a collection of some of the greatest songs written for Disney films," Executive Producer Darryl Franklin says in the clip. "Some are presented by some of the most creative and talented singers that have ever presented the Disney Princess work."

the princess and the frog The Princess and the Frog (2009) | Credit: Everett

Based on Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015, Disney Princess — The Concert will kick off its tour on Jan. 30 in Wichita, Kansas. It's currently scheduled to play through April 16, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Other stops included Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Tucson, Las Vegas, San Jose, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Fort Collins, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Memphis, Atlanta,, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Miami (among many, many others).

For a full list of dates, visit the concert's official website.

Fans will get another sneak peek of the show when Egan, van der Pol, Winters, and Courtney Reed (Broadway's original Jasmine in Aladdin) perform as part of Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It streams on Hulu between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

The Little Mermaid - 1989 The Little Mermaid | Credit: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening.

"You can have whatever kind of day you want coming into the theater, but as soon as you see a little girl in a princess costume and you're doing Disney Princesses — The Concert, it's the best day ever," Benjamin Rauhala, musical director and creative producer, says in the trailer.