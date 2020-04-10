Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Dave J Hogan/Getty

Know all the words to “Prince Ali?” Find yourself humming “Part of Your World” every time you’re in the bath? Still can’t get “Let It Go” out of your head? Boy, does ABC have a TV special on the way for you.

The network announced on Friday plans for The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour special event set to air later this month that will feature celebrities and their loved ones leading a nationwide group karaoke session of their favorite Disney tunes as all stay home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Ryan Seacrest will host the special, with stars from the Disney family participating including Christina Aguilera (Mulan), Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Jordan Fisher (Moana), Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast), and Kenny Ortega (Newsies, High School Musical).

Michael Bublé and Kristin Chenoweth will also perform, as will country stars Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, and Bobby Bones. Other stars signed on to the special include Erin Andrews, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

Classics from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story are expected, as are recent hits from Frozen, Moana, and High School Musical.

To help follow along at home, lyrics will be projected while an animated character helps guide viewers through.

Additional guests and performances are expect to be announced soon.

The Disney Family Singalong will air Thursday April 16 (at 8 p.m ET) on ABC.

The special will also help raise money for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide resources to those affected by the virus.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

Disney has been on the forefront of helping keep families entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

The studio pushed up the digital releases of Frozen II and Onward on Disney+, it’s streaming service. The Disney Parks also hosted a “virtual viewing” of their new Magic Happens parade on YouTube in order to “bring a little joy, a little fun and, yes, a little magic” into the homes of fans that can’t currently visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

On Monday, Disney will livestream a benefit concert celebrating 25 years of its Broadway musicals, in an effort to raise more money for the organization’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

