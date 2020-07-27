Beloved Disney Composer Alan Menken Is Officially an EGOT with Daytime Emmy Win

The famed composer's win makes him the 16th person ever to achieve EGOT status

Alan Menken is making history.

The legendary composer, 71, earned himself a Daytime Emmy Award on Sunday, making him the newest member of an elusive group of stars who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award and achieved EGOT status.

Menken won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding original song in a children's, young adult or animated program for "Waiting in the Wings," the song he composed for Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. He shares the award with lyricist Glenn Slater.

Menken's win makes him the 16th person to ever achieve the coveted status and he joins an elite group of other EGOT winners including John Legend, Tim Rice, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is not Menken's first Emmy, but it is his first competitive Emmy win as he received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990 for his work on "Wonderful Ways to Say No" from Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, an anti-drug special produced by the TV academy.

Along with his new Emmy Award, Menken has won 11 Grammys, eight Oscars and a single Tony over his illustrious career.

Menken previously won eight Oscars writing music for Disney films such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, while his film work has also won him 11 Grammy Awards, most recently for Tangled in 2012, according to Playbill.

The publication adds that in addition to the updated scores for Disney screen-to-stage adaptations, Menken wrote the music for Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, and A Bronx Tale as well.

Menken joins a lineup of composers who have reached the incredible honor, with Richard Rodgers becoming the first individual to EGOT back in 1962.

The second round of winners for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Sunday night at the Loni Love hosted event, where the ceremony handed out the famed awards honoring Children’s, Lifestyle, and Animation programming.

The virtual ceremony followed last week's event which honored the best in Digital Dramas, where there was a three-way tie between Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Netflix for the top spot as they each won six Daytime Emmy Awards, according to Deadline.

Disney dominated the nominees in the category for which Menken won, with the other four nominees being songs from Disney Channel's Big Hero 6: The Series and Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor, The Lion Guard and Vampirina.