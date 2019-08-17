Diplo Takes Photos of Women in Front of the Club He Is Headlining After They Don’t Recognize Him

Image zoom Diplo Diplo/Instagram

It looks like Diplo would be the perfect Instagram boyfriend!

The deejay went behind the camera on Friday to snap some pictures for three women outside of the Premier Nightclub in Atlantic City, where he had a show later that night.

“These ladies must have had too much rosé and didn’t recognize how handsome I was because they asked me to take their picture in front of the club I’m headlining tonight,” Diplo, 40, joked on Instagram, sharing a video of him snapping away.

The musician added: “It’s ok though because I’m an experienced Instagram photographer and I knew the right angles.”

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, seemed to have a blast, encouraging the women and offering them pose suggestions.

“I like what you’re doing,” he says in the video. As one girl places her hand on her hip, Diplo says “Oh the arm! I see that arm!”

The Grammy-winning producer sports a cowboy hat in the video, a lean into his latest country music kick and alternate music persona, Thomas Wesley.

On Friday, he released a new track in collaboration with Morgan Wallen, titled “Heartless.” He previously worked with country artist Cam for the song “So Long,” which was released in May.

Fans of Diplo’s country tracks can expect an EP from Thomas Wesley this fall, Billboard reported Friday.

Diplo appears to be doing well after an airplane scare earlier this month when the window in the cockpit of the plane he was traveling on cracked.

The deejay documented the frightening experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the cracked window and another of himself meditating.

The flight ended safely, but the star told fans that he won’t be tie-dying any more jets (he revealed that he’d covered his entire jet in a tie-dye pattern the week prior).