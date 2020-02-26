Diplo Reveals Shooting Took Place During His Performance in Brazil: 'This Breaks My Heart'

DJ Diplo is safe after a scary incident during his set at a street party carnival in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier this week.

The international DJ, 41, revealed on his Instagram Wednesday that a shooting took place during his performance the day prior.

“You can [see] in the second video on my story there was gunshot [sic] during the song and some brave security rushed to the side of the truck…” Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, wrote in a comment under his own post.

“This breaks my heart that someone was hurt during a party.. All I can ask God for is that he can protect everyone when we are gathering to celebrate.. We want all our shows to be a safe place,” he continued. “I know that Brazil is considered dangerous from outsiders but I have been coming here for 20 years and have never seen this kind of violence until today.. People tell me that I’m lucky.. in the aftermath I know everyone is alive but I’m praying for them and I know it’s not going to change the carnival spirit.”

The Sun reports that two attendees were shot during Diplo’s show. The victims were reportedly a man and woman. Diplo confirmed that the two victims lived to survive the shooting in his comment.

The DJ shared two photos of himself as he appeared to duck with security for cover. In a shot from the video that he mentioned, personnel can be seen walking along what appears to be the stage, which seems to be the top of a bus or truck.

He shared his thoughts in both Portuguese and English in his caption writing, “This is a tough country.. It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible..”

“It’s definitely blessed,” he added before explaining that he planned to hit the stage despite the alleged shooting but inclement weather ultimately detoured his performance. “We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.. But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you 💛💚💙.”

While things took a dangerous turn for the performer on Tuesday, he appears to be in good spirits one day after the incident.

Early Wednesday, Diplo shared a series of lighthearted photos of himself adorned in various Instagram filters on his story, seemingly assuring fans that he is okay.

