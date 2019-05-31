Diplo Ribs Joe Jonas for Jokingly Saying DJ ‘Ruined’ His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Don’t blame Diplo!

Although Diplo, 40, was responsible for publicizing Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding earlier this month, the DJ maintains that livestreaming their nuptials didn’t ruin anything — no matter what the 29-year-old singer has claimed.

On Thursday, Diplo shared a teasing photo on his Instagram page, referencing an interview Jonas had recently given, joking that the “Lean On” hitmaker had “ruined” the couple’s nuptials.

“I love Diplo,” Jonas added during his appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “But he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed with dog face filters.”

Later emphasizing that both he and his wife harbored no ill will against Diplo, Jonas added, “We just laughed, we loved it.”

In response, Diplo wrote that if the ceremony had been spoiled by anything, he wasn’t the one responsible.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage; Gustavo Caballero/Getty

“The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” he joked, referring to the grey suit the singer wore on his big day.

Seemingly taking the ribbing in stride, Jonas replied by commenting on the post with an eye roll emoji.

Image zoom Instagram

Although the Game of Thrones actress, 23, shares her husband’s outlook on the situation, given the choice, she would have kept their marriage under wraps for a while.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” she shared in a cover story for the latest issue of Net-A-Porter‘s PORTER Edit. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret.”

The star went on to share that she believes “marriage is a private thing between two people.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added.

However, while Turner has been relatively tight-lipped about the ceremony, she did share that although the wedding was a surprise for all of the couple’s fans, it wasn’t a completely spur-of-the-moment decision.

“I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can’t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning,” she explained.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, earlier in the day of the ceremony.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Although the couple are already legally man and wife, a source previously told PEOPLE after their Las Vegas ceremony that the couple are planning on having a second, more formal, wedding in France this summer.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source said.

Jonas, who celebrated his bachelor party this week in Ibiza with friends — including brothers Nick and Kevin — first revealed that the wedding would take place in France during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in April.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

Though no official date for the wedding has been revealed, Jonas told host James Corden on The Late Late Show in March that they plan to have a summer ceremony.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

As for what the couple have planned for the actual ceremony, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in May that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”