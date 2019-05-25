Diplo Realizes He Already Has Travis Scott's Number and That He Sent Him 15 Unanswered Texts

Another Diplo and Travis Scott team-up may be on the horizon — but only if Scott, 28, texts back.

Diplo, 40, informed fans in an Instagram post on Friday that after running into Scott at a festival, the “Sicko Mode” singer asked the DJ to do another song together, and the two exchanged numbers. However, Diplo came to realize that he had already sent a text to Scott in the past — 15 texts, in fact.

“Travis sees me after a festival and says ‘Hey let’s make another song,'” Diplo wrote in the caption, with the first of two pictures in the post showing the two musicians chatting.

“Me ‘What’s your new number?”, the caption continues. “Adds number, Texts him next day ‘this is Diplo’ notices the number was saved and I already sent desperate looking texts to the same number fifteen times over 5 years.”

“Also I look dumb in this picture because I’m mid conversation about a really fire beat I made,” Diplo added in his post.

The second picture in the post featured screenshots of the five most recent texts that Diplo had sent to Scott, 28, dating all the way back from at least February, with no reply ever being given.

“Wes/Diplo, lock me in,” the first text said. Diplo then followed up, writing, “hey what’s up bro, text me back.”

Neither of the first two texts received a reply from Scott, but Diplo opted not to give up, sending another text in April, reading, “it’s Diplo think something might be wrong with my texts…hit me back.”

Scott — who is father to daughter Stormi, 1, with Kylie Jenner — declined to return that text, as well.

“Yo Trav you must be super busy lol I know how it goes anyways hit my line my guy,” Diplo wrote in the most recent text from May 5, which he followed immediately with, “are you mad at me?”

While Diplo bringing attention to the lack of responses may have finally gotten an answer from Scott, fans may have to wait a little longer for the two Grammy nominees to come together and create another song.

The first song that featured both men, titled “Know No Better”, was released in 2017 and also featured Camila Cabello and Quavo. The song proved to be a huge hit, winning both a Teen Choice Award for Electronic/Dance Song and Best Trending Track at the WDM Radio Awards.

Regardless of whether they’ll collaborate again, both men are enjoying success in their respective careers. Scott’s most recent album, Astroworld, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and garnered several Grammy nominations, while Diplo won a Grammy at the beginning of the year for his hit “Electricity,” which featured Dua Lipa.