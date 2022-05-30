Diplo Is Refused Entry Into Cannes Party He's Deejaying After Security Don't Recognize Him
Diplo is so popular even he can't get into parties he performs at.
On Monday, the music producer shared a clip capturing the moment he was turned away from a Cannes Film Festival party where he was booked as the deejay.
"I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn't let me in," Diplo, 43, shares in the video via Instagram. "The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L and go get food…."
In the clip, a woman from inside the event can be seen trying to help with the situation by explaining to the security that Diplo is the deejay. However, the guard still appears unconvinced.
"Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in…," he notes.
The DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, says in the caption of the video his takeaway from the incident is "Next time I'm adding myself to guest list."
Last month, the musician was nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic music album.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In recent years, the music producer has won three Grammy Awards, snagging best dance recording for "Where Are Ü Now" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü in 2016, as well as best dance recording for "Electricity" in 2019.