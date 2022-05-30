"Next time I'm adding myself to guest list," Diplo says about the incident in Cannes, France

Diplo Is Refused Entry Into Cannes Party He's Deejaying After Security Don't Recognize Him

Diplo was Not Allowed Into the Party He was Booked as a DJ After Security Didn't Recognize Him

Diplo is so popular even he can't get into parties he performs at.

On Monday, the music producer shared a clip capturing the moment he was turned away from a Cannes Film Festival party where he was booked as the deejay.

"I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn't let me in," Diplo, 43, shares in the video via Instagram. "The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L and go get food…."

In the clip, a woman from inside the event can be seen trying to help with the situation by explaining to the security that Diplo is the deejay. However, the guard still appears unconvinced.

"Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in…," he notes.

The DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, says in the caption of the video his takeaway from the incident is "Next time I'm adding myself to guest list."

amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 – Arrivals Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Last month, the musician was nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic music album.

