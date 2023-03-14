Diplo Says He's Surely Received Oral Sex from a Man Before: 'I'm Not NOT Gay'

Diplo is opening up about not feeling totally straight when it comes to sexuality.

On a new episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast, the 44-year-old Grammy-winning music producer revealed that he's received oral sex from a man in the past — but wouldn't consider himself gay.

The conversation turned to Diplo's sexuality when he told the model and actress that his TikTok algorithm has recently featured many "hot guys" chopping wood. Most likely, he's referring to Thoren "Thor" Bradley, a tattooed, muscular hunk who's gone viral for wood-chipping videos and told Elite Daily he's aware the clips often arouse viewers.

Referring to a private conversation they had about his flexible sexual orientation, Ratajkowski, 31, asked if TikTok is why he knows he's not completely straight.

"Maybe. The wood-chopping guy is kinda sexy," said Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz. "They're hot guys, but I don't know if that's gonna be the thing that's gonna set me over into the gay side, totally, is the wood-choppers, but they're pretty hot guys."

Ratajkowski praised the musician, who's publicly dated M.I.A. and Katy Perry, for opening up about his attraction to men. "I don't want to define that I'm gay, but I think the best answer I have is I'm not not gay," he replied.

"There's a couple guys that I'd be like, 'I could date this guy… life partner-wise.' I'm not really aroused by men that much, that I know about," continued the "Lean On" producer.

"I'm sure that I've got a blowjob from a guy before," he added. "I've got a lot of blowjobs... Getting a blowjob's not that gay, I think."

Diplo then described himself as "more of a vibe guy" than concerned about a partner's gender, before reflecting on how the perception of LGBTQ+ identities has changed throughout his life.

Diplo. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Men that are younger than me, and I meet a lot in the scene, they're very fluid. It never was like that when I was in high school," he recalled. "There was definitely like, you had gay kids in school, and you had gay cousins or whatever. It was different than it is now."

"We knew that there was gay kids in middle school, but high school, there was always a small gay community at every school," said Diplo, thinking back to when a fellow music producer came out. "When everybody was coming out, like 'Doss is gay,' all these artists were gay, I felt like it wasn't crazy."

He continued, "It's just weird how the temperature of our culture changed so much, but I thought it was never weird to be gay."