Diplo Transforms Himself into Niall Horan for 'Nice to Meet Ya (Remix)' Music Video

Count Diplo as an honorary member of One Direction!

The 40-year-old deejay dressed up as former 1D band member Niall Horan for the music video accompanying his remix of Horan’s song “Nice to Meet Ya.”

Horan, 26, released two music videos to accompany the original version of the song. One tells the story of how he met a girl — the one who disappears every time he turns around, as he sings in the track — and in the other, shot in black and white, Horan dances around as he sings.

Diplo perfectly recreates Horan’s look from the second video, wearing near-identical wayfarer sunglasses, collared shirt and slacks. And, like Horan’s video, Diplo’s is shot in black and white — and he even mimics Horan’s dance moves.

On Twitter, Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, shared a clip from his remixed video, writing, “the cutest boy in the world just got a whole cuter. nice to meet ya remix out now.”

Horan replied to the tweet with a cheeky, “Your ass looks great,” adding the peach emoji.

Horan released “Nice to Meet Ya” last month, and the track is the first single off his upcoming sophomore album, marking his first new music since his debut album Flicker in 2017.

The former One Directioner teased the new music back in June, telling OD Entertainment that he had a new album “on the way,” and that it would be released “towards the end of the year, maybe next year.”

He has clearly made good on his promise to the outlet that he would have a single out in a few months.

Image zoom Niall Horan Niall Horan/ VEVO

Fans of the Irish singer can expect the new album to have a different flavor than Flicker.

“It won’t be Flicker, it’s a little bit different. I’ll always have my ballads in there, but I’m trying to rock things up a little bit,” Horan said at the time.

“I’m laying here listening to songs from my new record and I’m so excited to get going. Can’t wait for you to hear the fun I’ve been having over the last year,” he tweeted in September. Last month, he said the complete album might be ready in early 2020.

Horan fans can catch the rocker on a North American arena tour next year, which kicks off in April. Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher will join Horan on the “Nice to Meet Ya” Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday.