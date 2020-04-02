Diplo Says He Hasn't 'Been Home This Long' in 17 Years as He Learns Guitar in Self-Isolation

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Diplo is finally getting around to learning a new skill with his current free time.

While in self-isolation, the deejay, 41, recently spoke to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music how he’s spending his day-to-day as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I haven’t been home this long since I was 24 years old. This is three weeks at my house and I’ve seen parts of my house I never knew existed,” Diplo joked. “I’ve been in closets. I was like, ‘Where did this come from?’ I was like, ‘Who’s this person that lives here?’ I was like, ‘I never even seen you before.’ It’s a weird place this house and I might have to sell it when this over.”

Luckily for him, he completed his new projects, including his group Major Lazer’s new song “Lay Your Head on Me” with Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford.

“I’m actually so refreshed by not leaving. I thank God I finished all my music,” Diplo said. “We were about to go on a whole tour to promote everything. We had the Major Lazer takeovers where we did three shows in London, Paris, Munich, Germany. We had all these ideas and we had this whole set put together. I think at least now we have to be behind the music 100%. At least I got all my music done. It’s coming out slowly during this period and it might be awkward, but I just go with it.”

The father of two added, “I got to make the best out of what I’m doing and I’m happy. I’m happy to be at home honestly, I never felt like I say that, but I like it.”

With his latest music recorded, Diplo is crossing off a longtime bucket list item.

“I haven’t been like writing new music, because I’m still just in the studio finishing up the Major Lazer album. I’m tidying things up, but I’ve been like playing a lot of guitar and learning that, which is I would never ever, ever do that, unless it’s like literally, someone made me do it,” he said.

“It’s just not in my thing to learn something new anymore. I’m too old. I feel like I have to be forced into doing it and that’s literally what’s happening. I’m forced into doing this, which is awesome, because I need it,” Diplo shared.

In March, the hitmaker told fans that he was practicing social distancing for the sake of his children.

In a candid Instagram post, Diplo talked about the separation from his sons Lazer, 5, and Lockett, 9, sharing a video of the boys behind a window as they held their hands up to their dad’s from the other side of the glass.

“My [sons] are too young to understand the complexities of what’s happening. But they aren’t anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks … And I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus,” he said.

The separation “hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath (sic), they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe,” he continued. “I haven’t had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them. But for now I’m just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me.”

