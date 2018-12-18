Diplo Flirts with Cardi B on Instagram Following Her Split from Offset: 'I'm Single BTW'

Cardi B appears to be single and ready to mingle following her split from rapper Offset, so Diplo felt the urge to put out a friendly reminder that he, too, is riding solo.

On Monday, the 40-year-old DJ dropped a flirty comment onto Cardi B‘s pretty in pink Instagram photo. “I’m Dasani with the drip, babymommy with the clip,” she captioned the image.

“I’m single btw,” Diplo responded, as first reported by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Earlier this month, Cardi — who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset — announced on Instagram that “things just haven’t been working out” with her husband “for a long time” and that “we are not together anymore” following a slew of cheating allegations against the Migos rapper.

Over the weekend, Offset, 27, offered a very public olive branch to Cardi B during her headlining performance at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, when he crashed her set to beg her to reignite their romance.

Offset crashes Cardi B's Rolling Loud Festival set with "Take Me Back" flowers. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Stagehands rolled out three boxes consisting of 2,000 stem roses worth $15,000 from Venus ET Fleur that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” in flowers. Then Offset appeared, a bouquet of white flowers in hand, to try to win her back. Into the microphone, Offset proclaimed that “in front of the world, I love you.”

Cardi, 26, seemed irritated as she responded to Offset at length — off of the microphone. At one point during the testy exchange, the lights went dim onstage. After Cardi seemingly made her point, Offset walked off the stage, and stagehands wheeled off his tribute to her.

Cardi B addressed the situation in an Instagram video, saying that fans slamming her “baby father” is “not going to make me feel any better.”

“It became public, and I just want things to die down. I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future, I don’t know,” she said.

Offset later spoke about his move on social media, tweeting on Sunday, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

He added, “Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”