Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)

When Diplo's not performing shows around the globe as of late, he's either running the Los Angeles Marathon or sipping a glass of tequila.

Fresh off completing the race in an impressive three hours and 35 minutes last month, the DJ and producer recently caught up with PEOPLE about his running experience and reaching his "only goal" of beating Oprah Winfrey's 1994 Marine Corps Marathon time — four hours and 29 minutes.

The 44-year-old musician, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is currently partnering with Tequila Don Julio to launch the spirit brand's new Tequila Don Julio Rosado. Aged for at least four months in Ruby Port wine casks, the tequila features a pink hue and light, fruity flavor — and Diplo likes to drink it straight.

On the music side, the "Heartless" performer is currently rolling out the second installment of his Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley project, which combines his electronic dance music roots with country sounds. Collaborating with vocalists across all genres, his latest single "Wasted" features rapper Kodak Black and singer Koe Wetzel, and it'll be featured on an upcoming, already-finished album.

You're partnering with Don Julio, and you've spent a lot of time at bars, clubs and parties throughout your career. Can you recall any of your best and worst experiences with tequila?

It's a pretty generic answer, but I just love margaritas. I've always loved them. When I was going to Mexico to surf, I'd always get the different flavored margaritas, like tamarind. They were so good in Sayulita. That's probably one of my favorite memories, surfing and going to get margaritas and food afterward.

My worst experience with tequila? Sometimes you get a [backstage] rider when you're doing a show, and it might be someone else's tequila. There's some pretty bad celebrity tequilas out there, and sometimes I might be forced to drink those. The cool thing about Don Julio is it's tried and true. It's a great brand. You can just have it neat, and it tastes great.

Tell me about your favorite cocktail to make with this brand-new Tequila Don Julio Rosado.

It's good because you can just have it straight on ice. I like it, and it's a cute little pink tequila because it's aged in Ruby Port wine casks. When you're health conscious, having straight tequila is probably the best. I'm addicted to margaritas, but those do not do a lot of justice for you the next day.

You recently ran the L.A. Marathon in under four hours. How long did you train for the marathon?

Honestly, I didn't train very much for it. I did a half marathon, and the most I ever ran was 14 miles twice. I was like, "This is pretty easy. I probably got it." I ran really fast. I didn't have any pain, and then, after two hours, that's as much as I've ever ran. The next hour and 45 minutes was pretty tough, but I kept a good pace. I never slowed down. That was the real challenge, but I think I can do it again.

Diplo. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

That's extremely impressive. How did you celebrate afterward?

I went to a cold plunge, and I couldn't really walk. I had to DJ a fundraiser for my kids' school, which was pretty tough because I barely could walk. But it wasn't really a celebration. I had one beer and some French fries. I wished I had some tequila, but I really needed to replenish my liquids at the end.

Have you heard any response from Oprah after beating her time?

No. I gave her one week to respond, and there's nothing, so I think she's scared. Her silence is actually really loud. She doesn't want to say anything. But honestly, she had a really good time. I was looking at some of the best celebrity marathons, and I was so surprised that she ran it really well. Bryan Cranston did it in three hours and 20 minutes though, so he's a psychopath.

Your latest song, "Wasted" with Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, dropped in February, and that's the first single from your next Thomas Wesley album. What can we expect from this next country project?

I'm dropping an album at some point, and it's all done. I'm actually dropping another single with Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson within the next month. I love that song. It's a disco country record, and it's really amazing, one of my favorite songs I ever wrote.

Diplo. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You recently branched into the Amapiano genre for Major Lazer's new album Piano Republik. How do you keep yourself immersed in these different genres throughout your career ventures?

It's really a lot of work. I was working on the Amapiano album with my Major Lazer crew for the last year, and I was fascinated by this sound. It's South African electronic dance music, and lots of it's instrumental. It's like rave music, really sexy and jazzy, and then some of it's really aggressive. I worked with some of the producers there, and we made an album combining some of my talents, which is songwriting and my connections in L.A. We have people like Ty Dolla $ign, Tyla and Tiwa Savage on it. I'm really proud of it.

You're playing a bunch of festivals this summer. What can fans expect from those performances, especially as you're experimenting in multiple genres right now?

Well, when you come to see me play a Thomas Wesley set, you're going to get the album and the country music with a little rave, some hip-hop and some classic rock. If you're going to see a Diplo set, you're probably going to see pretty underground dance music. If you see Major Lazer, we're probably going to play some Amapiano and some of our hit records, so you have to make sure you know what the billing is because they're all pretty different.