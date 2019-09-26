Diplo Trolls the Jonas Brothers by ‘Hacking’ Their Instagram Before Announcing Collaboration

Looks like there’s no bad blood here!

Although it initially appeared like Diplo might have been seeking revenge for being blamed for “ruining” Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding, it seems like his decision to hack the Jonas Brothers Instagram account had to do with their upcoming collaboration.

“The Jonas brothers are dorks and I hacked their Instagram,” Diplo wrote in a since-deleted post on Wednesday, adding the hashtag “dorkusbrothers.”

In addition to unfollowing everybody the group followed, with the exception of himself, Diplo replaced their profile picture to an image of his own face.

As if all that wasn’t enough, he also trolled his pals with a variety of silly posts on their main feed and Instagram Story, including one which claimed Dylan and Cole Sprouse were “the only Disney brothers who matter” as well as a short video that just featured the star laughing.

In another social media share, Diplo posed shirtless while holding up his three Grammy Awards — which appeared to be a playful way to rib the brothers, who have only been nominated for the prestigious award.

“Photoshoot with kevin, nick, and joe. follow @diplo,” Diplo captioned the shot, which prompted the group members to pipe in.

“Bro you changed the password,” wrote Joe, 30, while Nick, 27, added, “Seriously call me @diplo this isn’t funny.”

In a separate comment, Kevin, 31, wrote, “WTF @ diplo. It was funny for like one post but we’ve got a show tonight and need the account back…”

Image zoom Jonas Brothers/Instagram

RELATED: Diplo Defends Livestreaming Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s ‘I Dos’: I Didn’t Know It Was ‘Serious’

While many fans may have wondered how Diplo got control of their account in the first place, according to the DJ, it was all because of Joe.

“The bros trying to figure out who gave me the password,” he wrote alongside one playful meme, adding “it was @joejonas.”

While Joe went on to make another public plea for the return of their password, posting a screenshot of his text message conversation with Diplo online, the DJ responded by saying, “I blocked you dweeb.”

Image zoom Jonas Brothers/Instagram

Image zoom

Seemingly shedding some more light on the Instagram takeover, on Thursday morning, both Diplo and the group shared a video teasing a new collaboration between the foursome, which is set to be released at midnight on Friday.

In the clip, Diplo and the three brothers can be seen looking at their phones in separate shots, seemingly all by themselves.

“lonely. 12am et,” the posts were captioned.

Earlier this year, Diplo announced that he would be launching a new country project, which would be released under his birth name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr.

His first song under the moniker, “So Long” with Cam, was released in May, while the second, “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen, dropped in August.