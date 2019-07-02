Diplo and John Mayer Show off Their Skills in Viral Bottle Cap Challenge

Celebrities are kicking the bottle cap challenge into high gear.

The viral trend, which originated in the mixed martial arts world before being picked up by Hollywood stars, involves placing a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. The goal is to untwist the cap by kicking it, without moving or touching the bottle with your hands.

John Mayer accepted the challenge from mixed martial artist Max Holloway and posted his attempt at the challenge to Instagram on Saturday.

“First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me,” Mayer wrote in the caption. “I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge.”

In the video, the 41-year-old guitarist shows off an impressive slow motion spin kick that succeeds in knocking the cap off without tipping the bottle over.

“I actually can’t believe this wow,” fellow musician Shawn Mendes commented on Mayer’s post. “Oh snap I didn’t know this was a thing,” Questlove added.

Mayer challenged actor Jason Statham, who also pulled off a perfect spin kick in his own Instagram post.

Following in Mayer’s lead, DJ Diplo also posted his own version of the challenge, even though he said “no one requested me to do this.”

“Since no one requested me to do this… and also since no one thinks I’m good at anything except pushing button[s] on stage… here is evidence that I also do karate,” he captioned the post.

“I challenge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kevin Durant and Obama,” Diplo added, tagging the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, along with Durant and former president Barack Obama‘s accounts.

Diplo, 40, also completed the challenge successfully, kicking the lid off of a plastic water bottle.

Singer Ellie Goulding also got in on the fun, tweeting her successful challenge attempt on Tuesday morning.

“Suck it,” Goulding, 32, captioned the clip.