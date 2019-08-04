Diplo Documents Frightening Flight After Plane Window 'Cracked Open' Mid-Air

Image zoom Diplo Diplo/Instagram

Diplo is doing just fine after a scare in which the window in his jet cracked mid-flight.

The deejay, 40, documented the frightening experience on Instagram, writing Saturday that he may have to miss scheduled tour dates in Columbus, Ohio and Minneapolis.

“My jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight,” he wrote.

“But they left the wifi on so I’m just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store ….. Also I never told you this but I might b[e] gay,” he wrote, likely referencing a scene in the 2000 film Almost Famous, in which a character abruptly announces, “I’m gay!” during a turbulent flight the passengers think is about to crash.

Diplo later updated the post’s caption to let his fans know that he had landed safely.

“Update: we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I’m definitely not going to tye die [sic] anymore jets..,” he wrote. Last week, the star revealed that he’d covered his entire jet in a tie-dye pattern.

He included two photos from the flight: one that showed the large crack in the window and the pilot wearing what appears to be an oxygen mask, and a second which showed him meditating in the back of the plane.

He also updated his Instagram Story with a selfie that included the song “Alive” by Sia, and a GIF that read, “I’m OK.”

Diplo’s scary post inspired reactions from several stars who wished him well, including Noah Cyrus, who commented five emojis with a concerned face, Terry Crews, who wrote, “Whoa!! Glad you’re okay man,” and Ryan Tedder, who added, “BRUH. That is uncool I hate everything about that window.”