Diplo Speaks Out Against 'Twisted Idea' That He's 'Grooming' 19-Year-Old TikTokker Quen Blackwell

"My parents trust him. I trust him. Y'all are making me feel icky," Quen Blackwell wrote in a Twitter statement. "Diplo is my LA dad.. nothing more"

Diplo isn't going to take any more Twitter rumors that he's "grooming" a young TikTok star.

The 41-year-old DJ, born Thomas Wesley, sent a series of tweets addressing rumors from fans that he "groomed" TikTokker Quenlin Blackwell, 19, after she shared that she lives in his Los Angeles home.

Both the "Looking for Me" DJ and the viral star — who shares "chaotic" and self-deprecating videos on the app — maintain that the two simply maintain a "friendship."

"OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell," he tweeted. "And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us."

"As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit," he added. "And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet."

Blackwell — who also makes music — addressed the allegations after posting a TikTok of herself dancing in front of news articles that she's living at the "Daylight" DJ's home. (Before moving to Diplo's L.A. home, she lived in Dallas, Texas.)

She had shared a TikTok where she revealed "I'm living with Diplo right now and he supports my endeavors."

"Does anyone else think it's creepy that Quen Blackwell a teenager!" wrote one Twitter user. "Is living with Diplo a very much middle-aged white man."

Blackwell put the rumor to rest on Twitter Sunday night, calling their relationship platonic.

"I'm an adult. i'm not being groomed. platonic relationships exist," she tweeted. "I've been living here for over a year…i'd rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue diplo romantically and he'd rather choke. He's barley [sic] in LA bc he's so busy."

"Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create," she wrote. "Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in L.A."

"My parents trust him. I trust him. Y'all are making me feel icky," she ended the note. "Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more."

After one user asked Diplo why the two became friends given the difference between their ages, he simply responded "we made music together."

Another fan questioned why the music star deleted a post that read "girls born in the 90s i hav [sic] to stop sleepin with u."

"Because it has [zero] context now and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we broke up," he wrote.