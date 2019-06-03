Diplo Defends Livestreaming Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's 'I Dos': I Didn't Know It Was 'Serious'

Diplo was in the dark when it came to grasping the legitimacy of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas wedding.

The DJ has faced (joking) criticism from both Jonas and Turner after he livestreamed their May 1 nuptials for the world to see on his Instagram account.

But according to the hitmaker, he had no clue that their post-Billboard Music Awards “I dos” were the real deal.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding! I really didn’t know what was going on,” Diplo said during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards, I was just hanging out with him like, ‘This is crazy, dude. Let me record this.’”

Diplo, 40, added that he was far from the only person to pull out a camera, but did admit he was the only one to broadcast the couple’s every move to 5.3 million followers.

“There was mad people with cameras, I didn’t know I was the only person recording this thing,” he explained. “I was sitting next to Khalid, we’re both with our phones out. I was like, I had no idea that I was the only one doing it, but whatever.”

Diplo’s livestream showed Turner, 23, walking down the aisle as country duo Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless,” and also featured the pair reciting their vows before an Elvis impersonator.

Jonas, 29, and the DJ have been engaged in a faux feud since last week, when the Jonas Brother joked that Diplo had “ruined” his wedding by livestreaming it.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he did ruin it,” Jonas said Wednesday on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “I love Diplo. But he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed with dog face filters.”

Still, the “Sucker” singer and Turner managed to find the funny in the situation.

“We just laughed. We loved it, we thought it was ridiculous,” he said. “I just love that he walked into the chapel and was like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick.’”

Diplo, meanwhile, ribbed Jonas for his comments days later, sharing a screenshot of a report that pulled Jonas’s quotes about the DJ “ruining” the wedding.

“The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” he captioned the post, referring to Jonas’s grey suit.

In response, the middle JoBro commented an eye-rolling emoji.

While all appears to be settled between the two, Diplo joked to Ryan Seacrest that he’d have to keep up the feud in the coming months, as he and the Jonas Brothers have a collaboration coming out later this summer.

“I was talking to Joe today because there was a story that came out that he was mad about me, and he called me today to apologize,” he said. “I was going to continue to have beef with him ‘till the record comes out… Just gotta pay attention to me and Jonas’s beef. I’m coming for him.”

Despite the jokes, Turner appeared slightly more miffed that her wedding was livestreamed in a recent interview with Net-a-Porter’s PORTER edit.

The Game of Thrones actress said that while she was able to laugh at the situation, she would have preferred to keep her marriage under wraps.

“But it’s tricky when people livestream it,” she said. “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

She continued: “Maybe [we wouldn’t have kept it secret] forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

The actress previously addressed the footage while on The Graham Norton Show late last month after the host inquired about having Diplo as her wedding photographer.

“Well, we didn’t choose him to be our wedding photographer — he just kind of decided to livestream it,” she deadpanned.

The newlyweds previously confirmed they’re in the midst of planning a more formal wedding in France this summer, which a source confirmed to PEOPLE will still happen despite the Vegas nuptials.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source said.