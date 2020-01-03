Diplo and Chantel Jeffries Spark Dating Rumors After Cuddling Up in Mexico

Image zoom Chantel Jeffries and Diplo BACKGRID

Diplo and Chantel Jeffries are heating things up in Mexico.

The two DJs fueled romance rumors on Thursday after being photographed getting close on a beach in Tulum. In one photo, Diplo, 41, and Jeffries, 27, can be seen walking side by side on the beach in their swimsuits. They appear to be exchanging a hair tie in the shot.

In other photos obtained by TMZ, Jeffries can be seen with her legs wrapped around Diplo, who is holding her up in the water. Another shows Diplo lying in between Jeffries’ legs on a lounge chair as she caresses his face.

The same day, Jeffries shared a slideshow of photos to Instagram of herself wearing the same orange bikini as in the other snaps and lounging on a circular bed. In the last photo of the slideshow, Diplo can be seen behind the iPhone camera taking the photos of Jeffries.

“V chill & ready to hear good music tn,” Jeffries captioned the slideshow.

Earlier in the day, Jeffries posted several Instagram Stories from her trip to Tulum, including one in which she wrote over a video of herself, “Got day drunk.”

RELATED: Diplo Trolls the Jonas Brothers by ‘Hacking’ Their Instagram Before Announcing Collaboration

Jeffries was most recently linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she stepped out with in matching outfits in July In the past, she has been linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past. Diplo, meanwhile, previously dated Katy Perry and shares two sons — Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6 —with ex Kathryn Lockhart.