Dionne Warwick's Niece Brittani Hilariously Reacts to Finding Out 'Auntie' Met Rihanna Without Her

"Imagine finding out that your entire family met rihanna without you like this," Brittani Warick wrote Tuesday on Twitter

Dionne Warwick's niece Brittani Warwick was not pleased to find out that her grandmother had met Rihanna — without her.

It all began Tuesday when Dionne, 81, congratulated Rihanna, 33, on Twitter shortly after it was revealed that the singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

"I'll never forget meeting Rihanna for the first time and her kindness to my granddaughter," the queen of Twitter wrote. "I'm thrilled for her blessed good news and wish them both the joy this coming birth will bring."

An hour later, Brittani hilariously reacted to her grandmother's tweet by suggesting she never got an invite.

"Imagine finding out that your entire family met rihanna without you like this," she wrote.

In a second tweet, Brittani playfully mocked a portion of her grandmother's message, writing, " 'iLL nEvEr fOrgEt hEr KinDneSS' screaming, crying, throwing up rn."

Then, Brittani turned her attention to the lucky granddaughter that had the privilege of meeting the Grammy winner.

"and if it's the granddaughter i think it is… she's just been smiling in my face all this time," Brittani wrote, adding, "i am calling the police."

In her fourth and final tweet of the thread, Brittani joked that her family "is falling apart" alongside a screenshot of a conversation she had with her grandmother via text message about the Rihanna meeting.

During the exchange, "Aunt Dionne" told Brittani that meeting Rihanna with her granddaughter gave her "supreme Granny points," adding that the artist "was so sweet" to the young girl.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed over the weekend in New York City with Rihanna putting her new baby bump on display. A source told PEOPLE that the fashion mogul "couldn't be happier" to become a mom.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source says. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."