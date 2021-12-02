"First of all, what is he gonna do with the scarf?" Warwick wondered on The Drew Barrymore Show

Dionne Warwick Says She'll Still Pay Postage to Send Taylor Swift Her Scarf Back from Jake Gyllenhaal

Dionne Warwick still wants to make sure that Taylor Swift gets her scarf back.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old music icon appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her hilarious tweets following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) when she learned that Swift's ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal still allegedly had the infamous scarf.

At the time, Warwick tweeted: "If that young man has Taylor's scarf he should return it. It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake."

During Wednesday's show, Drew Barrymore asked Warwick if she was serious about her offer. Warwick confirmed: "Yeah it is. I offered to pay the postage to get that girl her scarf back."

Barrymore then said she wished she could be a "fly on the wall" when Warwick heard the lyrics to Swift's song "All Too Well," which hinted that Gyllenhaal held on to the scarf.

"I felt that, first of all, what is he gonna do with the scarf?" Warwick explained. "It does not belong to him. It belongs to her. Get the girl her scarf back."

In her tweets, Warwick was apparently alluding to the scarf that Swift, 31, mentions in "All Too Well," the fan-favorite deep cut. The song got the music video treatment with a 13-minute short film that was set to and inspired by the new 10-minute version on her latest re-released album.

"And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house/And you've still got it in your drawer even now," Swift sings on the track, which was initially released in 2012.

Although Swift has never clarified the track, the song has long been speculated to be inspired by her relationship with the 40-year-old actor, whom she dated in late 2010. That year, the couple was spotted visiting Gorilla Coffee in Brooklyn, which is located near Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's home, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Maggie even addressed the cryptic lyric during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and said she wasn't sure what it meant.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal take a stroll through Brooklyn, New York on Thanksgiving Day. Credit: Instar

"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?" she asked after host Andy Cohen broached the topic.

"I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible. I don't know. I have been asked this before," she added.

Speculation aside, Warwick told PEOPLE over the summer she's enjoyed embracing Twitter over the last year, charming fans with off-the-cuff and unexpected comments.