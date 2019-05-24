Dionne Warwick Reacts to Plans for Whitney Houston Hologram Tour: 'I Think It's Stupid'

As a proposed Whitney Houston hologram tour continues to draw mixed reactions, cousin Dionne Warwick stands firm in her opinion — she is not a fan.

“I haven’t a clue as to what that is. It’s surprising to me,” the legendary singer, 78, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “I don’t know what it is. I think it’s stupid, but whatever it is that’s what it is.”

On Monday, Houston’s estate revealed plans for an album of unreleased material by the late singer, as well a proposed tour featuring her image brought to life in hologram.

Pat Houston — the chart-busting diva’s sister-in-law and estate executor — told the New York Times that a musical featuring Whitney’s music has also been proposed.

Pat admitted that she’d previously turned down all such offers since Whitney’s death in 2012 at the age of 48. “Everything is about timing for me,” Pat told the outlet. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

Whitney died of drowning, heart disease and cocaine use in 2012 at the age of 48.

Image zoom Dionne Warwick and cousin Whitney Houston in 1989 Everett

A previous attempt at a Whitney hologram performance back in 2016 was canceled after the estate concluded the technology was not yet up to par. Christina Aguilera was due to perform with Whitney’s hologram on the season 10 finale of The Voice before Pat explained why they were calling it off.

“Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect,” she said at the time. “Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection. After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless.”

Elsewhere in the interview with ET, Warwick clarified her own headlining-making comments from earlier in the week, when she said that although she loves and appreciates Beyoncé’s talent, she does not yet consider her an icon.

“Everyone who I consider icons in the industry, they’ve worked very hard and they have garnered the support of people who have supported them over the years,” Warwick explained. “There’s one or two, or 10 or 12, or 20 years — and we’re talking about 60, 70, 80 years people who really earned that status.”