Dionne Warwick Would Cast Teyana Taylor to Play Her in a Series — and Netflix Wants In!

Dionne Warwick's life on the small screen? The legendary singer is down!

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old singer — who has gained new fame with the youth as an avid tweeter — posted a video directed at Netflix with an idea for who she'd like to see play her in a hypothetical series: singer and dancer Teyana Taylor.

"This is a case for @netflix," she captioned the video, where she asked if people would really watch a series about her life. "Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR."

"🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾," wrote Taylor, 30, who recently announced she's "retiring" from music.

Netflix's Twitter account was quick to slide into Warwick's replies, writing "taking ✍️ notes ✍️.." The "I Say a Little Prayer" singer replied, "I'll call ya!"

The new post from Warwick comes just a day after Warwick shared a photo of Taylor with the caption, "It runs in the family." Taylor quote tweeted it, writing "Period. 🤎" (The two aren't actually related.)

This also isn't the first time Warwick has addressed the visual similarities between herself and Taylor.

Last January, after a fan tweeted, "Y'all ever noticed that Teyana Taylor looks like Dionne Warwick?", Warwick retweeted it and tagged the "Gonna Love Me" songstress.

And in July 2019, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also referred to the lookalikes in a tweet.

"Seriously some networks needs to make the @_DionneWarwick biopic & cast @TEYANATAYLOR to play her. Tell me y’all don’t see it!" he wrote.

Image zoom Dionne Warwick, Teyana Taylor | Credit: Michael Putland/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The post about the potential series comes just a few days after Saturday Night Live did a sketch referring to her recent drama with Wendy Williams after the talk show host brought up an old marijuana charge and her newfound fame on Twitter during her show.

In the “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” sketch, cast member Ego Nwodim portrayed the singer — whose interactions with her guests always seemed to circle back to Williams.

“One last question Harry Styles,” she says in the sketch. “Why is Wendy Williams being a bitch to me? She started beefing and now she’s acting like she can’t finish.”